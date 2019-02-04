Manyi says politics is no reason to deny him a free-to-air TV licence

Former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi says there is no reason "objectively and on merit" for the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to "deny" his Afrotone Media a free-to-air television licence on the basis of his involvement in active politics.

Icasa is currently finalising applications for the free-to-air licence. Manyi's Afrotone is among the applicants.

According to section 52 of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act of 2002, "no broadcasting service licence may be granted to any party, movement, organisation, body or alliance of a party-political nature".

But Manyi is confident this piece of legislation will not disadvantage Afrotone, as the company was merely "a juristic person who is not a politician nor a movement but just a business".