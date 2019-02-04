Pastor Bushiri to spend at least two more nights behind bars

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri will spend two more nights behind bars after he was remanded until Wednesday.

Bushiri, 35, and his wife Mary, 37, made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The influential couple stand accused of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Dozens of Bushiri's supporters flooded Visagie Street ahead of his court appearance on Monday.

They were arrested at a lavish hotel in Rustenburg on Friday.

Among the supporters was Incredible Happenings Church leader Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, affectionately known as Mboro.