SA is safe for mining investments, Gwede Mantashe assures

SA is a safe venue for mining investments, and licencing corruption is being addressed, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said as he opened Africa’s largest mining conference on Monday.

Explaining his reasoning, Mantashe, who has been SA’s mineral resources minister for a year, said there was a policy and legislative framework that would give investors certainty around what was expected from them and the regulatory environment in which they would operate.

In a speech devoid of any specifics and that failed to address key concerns around land expropriation without compensation or a potential electricity tariff hike that would all but destroy deep-level mining, smelting and refining in SA, Mantashe said his department was addressing licencing problems at provincial level.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address delegates on Tuesday afternoon, extending the reassurances for mining companies and encouraging investment in SA.

Ramaphosa is also delivering his second state of the nation address on Thursday evening, and there are expectations in the local mining sector that the future of Eskom and electricity generation will be addressed in the speech.

In his only nod towards addressing corruption, Mantashe said his department was “paying attention” to regional offices in all nine provinces where there had been “a number of problems in processing licences”.

Offices in Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces have been closed for audits to root out corruption.

Mantashe said this work would continue to ensure there was a clean licencing process.