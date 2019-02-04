SA's wealthiest church leaders face the courts

Two of South Africa's wealthiest preachers were at a court in Pretoria on Monday: Shepherd Bushiri was due in the dock on fraud and money laundering allegations, while Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng arrived to observe the legalities entangling his former nemesis.

Mboro was a standout arrival at court, wearing a white suit with matching white shoes and tie, offset by a dark shirt.

Bushiri's supporters were also at court, in their hundreds.

Motsoeneng, speaking outside the court, told the Bushiri supporters that they needed to respect the police.

He added: "The name that matters is His name. Your Father will always be your Father."

Mboro said the family had urged all supporters to attend a church meeting on Monday evening.