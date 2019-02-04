Teacher suspended after nude pictures of him and pupil emerge

A Gauteng school teacher has been suspended after nude pictures of him and a 15-year-old grade 10 pupil circulated on social networks.

The pictures of the teacher from the high school in Sedibeng and the pupil were taken in a shower.

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is calling for the teacher to be arrested and chased out of the school for good.

Cosas regional chairperson Dineo Rooi said: "It's with great disgust that we announce the evil acts of a monster who refers himself as a teacher, from Mohlodi Secondary School."