Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso's rape and human trafficking case postponed to April
Alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning only for their case to be postponed pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court decision after the highest court in the land was approached by Omotoso’s defence counsel.
In December the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed applications for leave to appeal judge Mandela Makaula’s decisions not to recuse himself and have the charges against Omotoso and his co-accused quashed.
On Monday state advocate Nceba Ntelwa told the court that he was in the process of compiling response papers for the ConCourt matter and requested the matter to be postponed.
Makaula allowed for the postponement in order for the court to be informed about the ConCourt decision.
Omotoso along with Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani face a total of 97 charged amongst then ranging from rape to human trafficking.
All three refused to enter pleas when the trial started prompting Makaula to enter pleas of not guilty on their behalf.
Omotoso has been in custody since his dramatic April 2017 arrested at the PE airport.
Sitho and Sulani were granted R2000 bail each after their arrest in December 2017.
The case was postponed to April 16.
