Alleged sex pest Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning‚ only for it to be postponed pending a Constitutional Court decision.

In December‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed applications for leave to appeal judge Mandela Makaula’s decisions not to recuse himself and have the charges against Omotoso and his co-accused quashed.

On Monday‚ state advocate Nceba Ntelwa told the court that he was in the process of compiling response papers for the Constitutional Court matter and requested the matter to be postponed.

Makaula allowed for the postponement in order for the court to be informed about the Constitutional Court decision.