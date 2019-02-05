Cyril Ramaphosa’s inaction on Bosasa is suspicious, says Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the government's failure to take action on corruption allegations involving Bosasa is suspicious.

Maimane said in a statement on Tuesday that despite evidence pointing to corruption and bribery involving Bosasa, President Cyril Ramaphosa had failed to take any action against the company.

He said Ramaphosa had also failed to order an audit into all government contracts with Bosasa, or to instruct the cancellation of all contracts with the company. He has also not made public his son Andile's contracts with the company.