'I am not a crazy person' - Peter-Paul Ngwenya takes stand in k-word trial

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya has denied being aggressive or swearing at staff when he allegedly stormed into an office demanding to be paid. He is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Investec chairman Fani Titi the k-word in a text message. Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him nearly R54m.