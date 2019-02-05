Top legal eagle Barry Roux to defend the Bushiris

Controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri has hired top legal mind advocate Barry Roux to defend him and his wife against fraud and money laundering charges.

Roux represented murderer Oscar Pistorius during his much-publicised trial in 2014 for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. He is estimated to be charging up to R50,000 a day.

Bushiri, 35, and his wife Mary, 37, made a brief appearance at the packed Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court yesterday.

Bushiri's lawyer advocate A. Hattingh told magistrate Martin van Wyk that Roux will represent the pair when they apply for bail on Wednesday.

Dozens of supporters flooded Visagie Street in the CBD from morning until noon, pledging their support for the "Major 1", as Bushiri is popularly known among his congregants. They demanded that the couple be released.