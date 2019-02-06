Hostile takeover: Health minister heads to Durban as monkeys invade hospital wards

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to visit a Durban hospital on Wednesday following reports that monkeys are invading wards.

Motsoaledi's office said the animals were entering the city's RK Khan Hospital in search of food.

"Images of these monkeys on social media creates an impression that patients and their food are not safe at the hospital," said Motsoaledi's office.

An inspection of the hospital was to be conducted. Afterwards, the minister was expected to announced what measures should be taken.

A video of monkeys crouching under hospital beds and dangling from poles below the ceiling, in what appears to be a hospital, has been doing the rounds on social media. Some of those who commented on the video suggested it may have been shot at a Pretoria hospital, which reportedly also has a problem with monkeys.