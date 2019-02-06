Mnangagwa calls meeting of all Zimbabwean presidential candidates

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to convene a meeting on Wednesday with all presidential candidates who participated in elections held last year.

It will be the first time that all 23 presidential contestants who took part in the July 30 elections meet. The outcome of the disputed polls spilled into the Constitutional Court.

Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet, said the meeting would “establish a framework for dialogue and interaction.”

“Each presidential candidate is expected to bring three delegates and for those candidates with parliamentary representation, one extra delegate can be from Parliament,” Sibanda wrote.

In recent months, there have been widespread calls for dialogue among various political and civic society leaders.

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the largest opposition party in the country, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), last week said he had written five letters to Mnangagwa to appeal for dialogue.

Chamisa told a media briefing that the 76-year-old Mnangagwa had not responded to any of his letters. Mnangagwa told journalists that he had not seen any letter from his main opponent, Chamisa.