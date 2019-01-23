BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: History shows SA would do well to resist rushing to Zimbabwe’s aid
Zimbabwe, we often forget, is not SA’s 10th province. Nor are we its nanny. It is an autonomous state; its people should be free to chart their own course.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.