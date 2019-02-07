Another newborn baby found dumped

Another baby has been found abandoned in KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Wednesday.

The baby was found on Sunday morning around 6am at the Ithala Centre in Nkandla, said Col Thembeka Mbele.

"The police responded and found a newborn baby girl inside a dustbin in a plastic bag covered with blanket," said Mbele. "The baby was taken to hospital. Her mother is unknown and a case of child abandonment was opened at the Nkandla police station."

Police are searching for family members of the child.

The girl is one of several babies recently found dumped around the province.