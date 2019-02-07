Black people often use the k-word, Ngwenya tells court in racism trial

Magistrate Pravina Raghunandan expressed shock at hearing politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya claim that "the k-word" is commonly used among black people.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years in prison on Robben Island‚ is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Investec chief executive Fani Titi a k****r in a text message.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya warned Aqeel Patel‚ the managing director of MRC Media: "You will bleed”.

He also said that Titi would "see his mother", which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew that his mother had died.