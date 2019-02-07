Rape accused sentenced to 12 years jail

A Butterworth man accused of raping a 68-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Butterworth Regional Magistrate’s Court. Police spokesperson captain Jackson Manatha said the rapist, 28-year-old Songezo Ntame, accosted the victim at her home. “It is alleged that the old woman was at her home with a friend enjoying themselves on the 4th August 2018 at about 22:00 at Xholo Village.