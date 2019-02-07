We were under attacks, says Shepherd Bushiri as he vows to continue preaching

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri addressed his supporters and the public after being released on R100,000 bail on Wednesday.



On the Prophetic Channel, Bushiri touched on the controversies surrounding his ministry, as well as the support he had received.



Controversy



Bushiri thanked his supporters for standing in solidarity with him and his co-accused, his wife, Mary, in the past five weeks, as the two jumped from one controversy to another.



“In these past five weeks, we are under immense orchestrated attacks, starting with organised protests, where we saw people burning tyres on the street, to demands that I leave the country, to which I am a permanent resident.”

In December 2018, three people lost their lives at Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church campus in Pretoria after a stampede at an evening service. This led to protests outside of the church, with residents calling for it to shut down.