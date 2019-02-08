News

5 pictures of Shepherd Bushiri in 'healing' and 'giving' action

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 08 February 2019
Enlightened Christian Gathering founder Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, who, with his wife, Mary, have been released on R100,000 bail each.
Enlightened Christian Gathering founder Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, who, with his wife, Mary, have been released on R100,000 bail each.
Image: Facebook/ Prophet Shepered Bushiri

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri, founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, has been dominating headlines since his arrest on February 1 2019.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested after an investigation by the Hawks that took nearly three years.

The Bushiris were arrested on charges related to money laundering, fraud and organised crime.

Thousands of Enlightened Christian Gathering congregants protested outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court, demanding their release. 

On Wednesday, the Bushiris were released on R100,000 bail each.

Their case has been postponed to May 10 2019.

Bushiri’s followers swear to his “healing” abilities.

Here are five pictures of Bushiri in action.

Enlightened Christian Gathering church unveiling

Image: Facebook/Enlightened Christian Gathering

Bushiri and his wife Mary praying during a sermon

Image: facebook/Enlightened Christian Gathering

Preaching before congregants

Image: Facebook/ Enlightened Christian Church

2019 international visitors’ programme

Image: Facebook/ Enlightened Christian Gathering

Bushiri addressing his supporters after being released on R100,000 bail

Image: Facebook/Enlightened Christian Gathering

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'If you win, I'll sing for you,' Ramaphosa tells Malema as he delivers #Sona2019
#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
X