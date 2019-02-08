Marli Currie will never experience puppy love #Driehoek funeral

When Marli Currie's mother could not find her daughter in seven hospitals, nor on the list at Hoërskool Driehoek, it felt like "someone was pressing my throat shut and I could not breathe".

This is what Annelie Currie wrote in her message on the funeral letter for Marli - one of the four pupils who died at the Vaal school after a walkway collapsed on February 1.

"And after hours and hours of searching, you were one of God's flowers which the Lord plucked."

About 600 people attended Marli's funeral at the NG Suid Gemeente in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning.