Motorist injured as fence prevents car plunging onto railway line

A motorist was rushed to hospital with minor injuries after a car he was driving hit a railway fence in Avenue Street on Friday night.

An eyewitness at the scene told DispatchLive that the incident that left the car hanging over about 4-metre long railway wall happened around 9.30pm. The fence might have just saved the motorist's life.

“He was driving down Oxford Street and lost control of his car. It hit the fence. He is lucky that the fence prevented the car from plunging onto the railway line [below],” he said.

Police were not immediately available for comment.