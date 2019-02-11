Gupta employees prevent rescuers from finding trapped zama zamas

Elliot said there was no money to pay the disgruntled employees.

"In business rescue we were generating money for the employees, they have been receiving their salaries all the way up to the end of October [2018]. Basically, the cash got used to pay Eskom and other creditors to keep the mine operations running.

"Eventually the bills far exceeded the amount of income. We just ran out of cash and there wasn't production to look after it. We got our legs cut out from underneath us," Elliot said.

The Gloria mine forms part of the Optimum Coal assets bought by the Gupta family in 2016. They were put into business rescue early in 2018.

Several illegal miners were trapped underground after a gas explosion last week Wednesday while stripping cables at the mine, which has been closed for several months.

Elliot said that they had received information from the community last week that at least 22 illegal miners were trapped underground.