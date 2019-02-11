Man killed by aircraft

An elderly man was killed by a gyrocopter as it apparently made an emergency landing at Vaal Marina, a village on the shoreline of the Vaal Dam, on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that paramedics from ER24, Midvaal Fire and other emergency services had rushed to the scene.

"Sadly, due to his extensive injuries, there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene," Vermaak said.

"It is understood from bystanders that members of a family scattered ashes of a loved one from the gyrocopter when it allegedly made an emergency landing on the bank. Other members were standing on the bank at the time. The elderly man was apparently struck by its blades as it made the emergency landing.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation," Vermaak said.

- TimesLIVE