Kidnap added to murder on politician's charge sheet
The Ngqeleni magistrate’s court on Thursday heard how a senior Nyandeni politician and his four co-accused allegedly kidnapped and killed a 32-year-old man they had suspected of housebreaking and theft in Libode.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.