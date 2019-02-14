Ramaphosa tightens grip on government control

An analysis of last week's State of the Nation Address (Sona) reveals a trend towards the centralisation of policy-making and power in the office of the president.

Building on his 2018 address and the actions he has taken thereafter, President Cyril Ramaphosa is entrenching governing by summit, task team and advisory panel reporting directly to his office.

Last year, he undertook job and gender-based violence summits as well as the appointment of investment envoys and the initiation of an investor conference, all of which are directed from his office. He also appointed an advisory panel of experts on land reform.

He has added to this list the re-establishment of the National Security Council chaired by the president, the Presidential SOE Council, a team to improve the ease of doing business, a directorate in the office of the NDPP to focus on corruption and state capture, and a presidential commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution.

On the one hand, this presents Ramaphosa as a leader who wants to be on the pulse of what is going on in his government and wants to lead from the front with the assistance of expertise from competent practitioners and experts. On the other hand, it betrays a leader with a penchant for micro-managing, who is somewhat overbearing and perhaps even insecure.

This is his one big chance and he cannot fail. He has to control everything. He won the ANC presidency with a narrow margin at the 2017 elective conference at Nasrec. The shadow of the pro-Zuma faction looms large as he attempts to play fixer to the destruction of, in his words, the "nine lost years" of endemic looting, corruption and entrenching of patronage, now popularly known as state capture.

At the moment, it is not very difficult for Ramaphosa to shine because he is coming after a disastrous administration. He is the fixer president. Even so, his agenda is not without threat.