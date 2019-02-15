WATCH: Ramaphosa 'conceded to selling out anti-apartheid activists' - Lekota

COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota on Thursday suggested that while President Cyril Ramaphosa had vehemently denied having sold out comrades to apartheid security police, his explanation of what had transpired during that time suggested that he had in fact done what he had been accused of.

Speaking to reporters outside parliament on Thursday, Lekota said: "You see, he [Ramaphosa] has said that the police wanted him to testify against me ... They put pressure on him to testify on me. The thing is this: the police will not put pressure on you to testify against somebody unless you have said something incriminating about that person."

Lekota said Ramaphosa was essentially conceding to giving the apartheid police information on his fellow comrades.