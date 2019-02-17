Senior ANC members to come before integrity committee

Thirty-two senior ANC members nominated for the party’s elections lists will be hauled before the party’s integrity committee after failing a vetting process. Some of them have been implicated in state capture.

ANC sources close to the vetting process told Sunday Times the party’s top six had a list of names of the red-flagged nominees. Most were on the parliamentary list, but some were from lists for provincial legislatures.

George Mashamba, the head of the integrity commission, said on Friday the commission had sought clarity on what powers it had in dealing with those under suspicion.

“They said they will give us a list of names but we are still waiting," he said.

It is understood that people high up on the election list include controversial figures such as Bathabile Dlamini, minister in the presidency responsible for women; Nomvula Mokonyane, minister of environmental affairs; Vincent Smith, chair of several parliamentary portfolio committees; and Mduduzi Manana, a former deputy minister of higher education.

It’s not known if any of them are included on the list of the 32 red-flagged nominees.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.