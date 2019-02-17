Farmland ‘deals’ cause ire

Villagers opposed to others buying plots from commercial farmers

PREMIUM

Some villagers living in the Kwelerha area feel SA’s land redistribution process is being betrayed by “elements” within villages seeking to purchase land from commercial farmers. Earlier in February, the Daily Dispatch reported that some residents of Tuba village had approached landowners to purchase 30m x30m plots of land for R6,000.