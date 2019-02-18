Woman arrested over newborn baby dumped in Durban stormwater drain

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman was arrested on Monday.

"A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested ... while at a local hospital. She was arrested for attempted murder relating to a child found in Newlands East last week‚" said Mbele in a short statement.

She later confirmed that the arrest was in connection with the discovery of a baby found in a stormwater drain.

The baby's dramatic three-hour rescue captured international media attention.

Mbele said the arrested woman was under police guard and would appear in court soon.

