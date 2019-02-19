Sign in
Register
Sign in
Register
News
Business
City
Opinion
School News
State Capture
Politics
Videos
Lifestyle
Arts Festival
Daily Life
Dispatch Adventure
Entertainment
Motoring
Sport
Boxing Mecca
Local Heroes
Classifieds
Premium
e-edition
News
Death Notice: GROBLER JEANETTE MARIE (JANY)
19 February 2019
GROBLER JEANETTE MARIE (JANY)
Of Beach Road, Nahoon, East London, passed away on
15.02.2019
in her 77th year.
Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving Husband Richard, Children Les & Many, Janene & Robert, Chantelle & Sacha, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Families.
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Trending Now
Death Notice: UNWIN ERIC
News
Prisons activate new plan to feed inmates as Bosasa is ...
News
OPINION | ANC sought to protect itself rather than find ...
Opinion
Another EFF man accused of rape
News
The nuclear deal and Van Rooyen: Lungisa Fuzile's first ...
News
Latest Videos
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X