Death Notice: GROBLER JEANETTE MARIE (JANY)

19 February 2019

GROBLER JEANETTE MARIE (JANY)

Of Beach Road, Nahoon, East London, passed away on 15.02.2019 in her 77th year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving Husband Richard, Children Les & Many, Janene & Robert, Chantelle & Sacha, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Families.

