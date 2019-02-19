Prisons activate new plan to feed inmates as Bosasa is liquidated

The department of correctional services has activated an emergency response plan to ensure that inmates are fed after its service provider Bosasa filed for voluntary liquidation.

The African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, announced yesterday that it would be winding up.

This came after FNB and Absa informed the company of their decisions to close its banking accounts. The department had started reviewing the multi-million rand contracts it has with the company, following the damning testimony by former Bosasa COO, Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo state capture inquiry.

Agrizzi laid bare the corrupt relationship the company enjoyed with senior department officials who received huge bribes in exchange for tenders.