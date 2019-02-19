News

SUMMERPRIDE- 2 bed, 1 shower

19 February 2019

SUMMERPRIDE- 2 bed, 1 shower

R5000.00pm, dep R5000.00 excl W/E

072 599 5989 avail immed.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X