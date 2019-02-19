Women who stripped neighbour out on bail

The three Mdantsane women who stripped their neighbour naked and took cellphone video-footage of her will return to court on March 28. Noluthando Madotyeni, Mihlali Kwayi and Athule Khaka are currently out on bail of R1,000 each. The video of a naked Kamva Dala, then 21, was widely circulated on social media.