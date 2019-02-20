'F*** you' Katie Hopkins: SA celebs show support for Caster Semenya
Bonang Matheba, Pabi Moloi, Salamina Mosese and Robert Marawa are among some of Mzansi celebrities that came out to defend Caster Semenya on Tuesday night after controversial columnist Katie Hopkins attacked the athlete in a scathing tweet.
Caster is fighting a IAAF proposal that would compel her to take medication to lower her testosterone levels before she will be allowed to further compete as a female.
The tweet from Katie angered many people all over the world who have been supporting Caster in her fight against IAAF.
"Olympic champion Caster Semenya arrives at tribunal in Switzerland for a landmark case that will challenge how many testicles you can have to compete as a WOMAN in Olympic sport," read Katie's tweet.
Katie has previously targeted Caster with nasty comments and has drawn criticism from people all over the world.
After Caster married her longtime girlfriend Hopkins wrote: "Back in January Caster even married her girlfriend in a traditional wedding ceremony, appearing in the guise of a man."
In addition to the thousands of tweets that flooded Katie's replies from South Africans telling her to keep her hands or comments off Caster, Mzansi's influential personalities also made sure to let her know what they think of her.
I feel sorry for you Katie. You need prayer. https://t.co/qicXxSNBod— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 19, 2019
This attention seeking bumbling fool still seeking attention!! Glad ur castration was a success Katie!! ✌?— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 19, 2019
#CasterSemenya is a great representation of the potential this country has. From her first training ground, which was soil without track markings, to being an international sports icon. #Mokgadi is an image of the very best we can be.— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) February 19, 2019
Fuck what they all say!!! #CasterSemenya WE ARE WITH YOU ALL THE WAY!! WE LOVE YOU!!!! DO NOT COWER!! #IWillNotCower pic.twitter.com/qyxHNMrY1i— Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) February 18, 2019
The fight for freedom transcends racial issues, it's more than about the colour of ones skin, it's about the freedom to be who you are without discrimination. As a nation, it's our duty to stand by #CasterSemenya just as she has stood by us & represented us with pride globally pic.twitter.com/2xCirZQ4gw— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) February 19, 2019