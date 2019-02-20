'F*** you' Katie Hopkins: SA celebs show support for Caster Semenya

The tweet from Katie angered many people all over the world who have been supporting Caster in her fight against IAAF.

"Olympic champion Caster Semenya arrives at tribunal in Switzerland for a landmark case that will challenge how many testicles you can have to compete as a WOMAN in Olympic sport," read Katie's tweet.

Katie has previously targeted Caster with nasty comments and has drawn criticism from people all over the world.

After Caster married her longtime girlfriend Hopkins wrote: "Back in January Caster even married her girlfriend in a traditional wedding ceremony, appearing in the guise of a man."

In addition to the thousands of tweets that flooded Katie's replies from South Africans telling her to keep her hands or comments off Caster, Mzansi's influential personalities also made sure to let her know what they think of her.