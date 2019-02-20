Is Capitec starting a price war?

Capitec is cutting its fees. The bank, which normally announces its fee increases in March, made the announcement a week before new digital bank TymeBank is due to host an investor day, upping the ante in what could be a banking fee price war.

From March 1, the monthly admin fee on the bank’s one and only account, the Global One account, will decrease from R5.75 to R5. The price of electronic payments on mobile and internet banking will decrease from R1.60/transaction to R1. Debit order fees will decrease from R3.70 to R3.50. The cost of drawing cash at all Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers and Boxer till-points will drop from R1.60 to R1. And the cost of immediate payments has also decreased from R10 to R8.

International and online card purchases, transfers between own accounts and e-mailing statements on mobile and internet banking will remain free.

The bank has increased a few fees: the fee for in-branch transfers and payments will increase from R5.30/transaction to R6. Cash withdrawals from Capitec-branded ATMs will cost R6 per R1,000, while all other bank ATM withdrawal fees will be lowered to R8 per R1,000. Capitec used to charge a flat fee irrespective of the amount withdrawn.

Capitec said in a statement on Tuesday that the bank had experienced its highest single-month uptake to date, with more than 266,000 new clients joining the bank in January 2019.

In addition to low fees, Capitec clients get access to four savings plans, offering from 5.1%-9.25% interest per year, said Francois Viviers, the bank’s marketing and communications executive.

Access the bank’s full 2019 price list, here.