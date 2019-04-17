Man collects R4,444 tip for 'hungry Africans' after R4 insult at East London Spur

A local traveller who was outraged when a Spur waiter in East London was left a measly R4 tip "for hungry Africans" by racially abusive teenagers stopped in at the same restaurant to leave his own R4,444 tip for "hungry Africans".

"The incident left me unsettled and enraged. I knew that I wanted to do something about it. I spoke about the incident with a few friends and shared my frustration, and also an idea that I had," he told TimesLIVE.

Waiter Xolani Mbalo, 24, an information technology development graduate from Walter Sisulu University, told the Daily Dispatch in March that he had been harassed by the teens to the point where he quit serving their table.

"They taunted me from the beginning until I quit serving them. When I brought their food, they started making silly remarks, asking me to eat the chips, and when I asked them if I looked hungry, they burst out laughing," he said.