Lindiwe Sisulu sued for R537,000 utilities arrears

The Johannesburg city council is suing foreign minister Lindiwe Sisulu for a utilities bill of more than 500,000.

In high court papers the city says that an ANC-linked senior official unlawfully cancelled the debt in 2015, thereby allowing Sisulu to get a tax certificate to sell the house.

The minister, in her affidavit, says the council was remiss not to alert her of the situation.

