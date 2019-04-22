News

No vote on R1.5m security

KSD taxpayers pay to protect recalled mayor’s private home

By Siya Tsewu - 22 April 2019

The financially struggling King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality has been spending a small fortune on private guards for mayor Dumani Zozo’s suburban house in Hillcrest, Mthatha.

