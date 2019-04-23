Hundreds evacuated after severe EC flooding

At least 300 people have been evacuated from flooded homes in and around Port St Johns.

On Tuesday morning, municipal bosses convened an urgent meeting with different stakeholders including the department of social development and the public works department, South African National Defence Force, O.R. Tambo district municipality and its disaster management officials to “try and get people to advise us on what can be done so that this[flooding]does not happen again”, according to Port St Johns mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo.

Port St Johns municipal manager Tshaka Hlazo meanwhile confirmed that evacuation efforts were still continuing.

“We continue to get calls from people in distress who want to be helped with evacuations,” he told journalists who rushed to Port St Johns on Tuesday morning.