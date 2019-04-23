WARNING: Mud slides on rain-battered EC roads

Mud slides are the latest hazard reported on Eastern Cape roads after heavy rains lashed the province over the Easter Weekend.

This comes after reports of rock falls in the Kei Cuttings, submerged bridges and emergency evacuations of flooded villages along the Wild Coast.

Port St Johns and the greater Alfred Ndzo and OR Tambo Districts remain the hardest hit areas. Mud slides have been reported along the busy R61 at Qhaka Village towards Mthatha. The road is partially closed.