WARNING: Mud slides on rain-battered EC roads
Mud slides are the latest hazard reported on Eastern Cape roads after heavy rains lashed the province over the Easter Weekend.
This comes after reports of rock falls in the Kei Cuttings, submerged bridges and emergency evacuations of flooded villages along the Wild Coast.
Port St Johns and the greater Alfred Ndzo and OR Tambo Districts remain the hardest hit areas. Mud slides have been reported along the busy R61 at Qhaka Village towards Mthatha. The road is partially closed.
Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana called for road users to practice vigilance when driving in the wet conditions as there are fears of more mud slides as the soil is saturated from the persistent rains continuing to batter the province.
The MEC assured road users that the department were working hard to address the problems. "Our law enforcement officers and other disaster and rescue personnel are on the ground, managing the situation. We wish to thank them for their dedication and will to serve in these challenging times. A special word of thanks goes out to our road users as well for their cooperation with our officers on the ground," she said.