Media world mourns Matthew Buckland
South African digital media pioneer and digital news entrepreneur, Matthew Buckland, has died at 44.
He is survived by his wife, Bridget and two young daughters.
He was born in East London and studied journalism at Rhodes University. Buckland is son to award-winning playwright, performer and film director, Andrew Buckland, and East London-born performing arts stalwart, Janet Buckland.
His older brother Luke said: "He was an extremely formidable guy and he took up a big space in our lives and our hearts. "I think he would want to be remembered for his passion for entrepreneurship and taking risks. That is his legacy.”
Family friend and fellow former Rhodes University drama department head, Juanita Finestone-Praeg, said the department was filled with deep sadness upon hearing the news.
“For many people, the Bucklands are such a profound family in the Eastern Cape; they have such a legacy and history in the province and they have always been committed to family and building community.
“We are all heartbroken, especially for the people of Grahamstown, now Makhanda, who knew them well, but we know that as a family they will look after each other and get through this difficult time.”
“We all hold the Buckland family in our thoughts, but we also celebrate all that Matthew shared with the world through his imaginative and pioneering spirit and which he has no doubt instilled in his two young daughters,” said Finestone-Praeg.
Buckland made a name for himself in the South African digital media landscape, converting the Mail &Guardian Online to become one of the continent’s leading news websites.
His accolades include establishing a division at Naspers online publisher News24.com, founding digital agency Creative Spark, publishing company Burn Media in 2010 and working as a consultant at multinational media fund Media Development Investment Fund.
After selling his shares in both companies in 2015, Buckland headed up Burn Media Group which owns technology publishing brands which report on emerging markets.