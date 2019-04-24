Media world mourns Matthew Buckland

South African digital media pioneer and digital news entrepreneur, Matthew Buckland, has died at 44.

He is survived by his wife, Bridget and two young daughters.

He was born in East London and studied journalism at Rhodes University. Buckland is son to award-winning playwright, performer and film director, Andrew Buckland, and East London-born performing arts stalwart, Janet Buckland.

His older brother Luke said: "He was an extremely formidable guy and he took up a big space in our lives and our hearts. "I think he would want to be remembered for his passion for entrepreneurship and taking risks. That is his legacy.”

Family friend and fellow former Rhodes University drama department head, Juanita Finestone-Praeg, said the department was filled with deep sadness upon hearing the news.

“For many people, the Bucklands are such a profound family in the Eastern Cape; they have such a legacy and history in the province and they have always been committed to family and building community.