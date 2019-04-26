KSD mayor Zozo resigns top job
Under-fire Dumani Zozo has officially resigned as mayor of the financially-troubled and scandal-prone King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.
Under-fire Dumani Zozo has officially resigned as mayor of the financially-troubled and scandal-prone King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.