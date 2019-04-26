News

KSD mayor Zozo resigns top job

By Sikho Ntshobane - 26 April 2019

Under-fire Dumani Zozo has officially resigned as mayor of the financially-troubled and scandal-prone King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.

