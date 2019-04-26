Nomgcobo Jiba slams Ramaphosa's decision to sack her as 'abuse of executive power'

Nomgcobo Jiba has described President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire her as an "abuse of executive power" that would not stand up to judicial scrutiny.

Ramaphosa fired Jiba, suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions, and Lawrence Mrwebi, suspended special director of public prosecutions, after an inquiry chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro found them unfit to hold office.

Jiba said in response to the news, in a statement on Friday: "The president conveyed to me that I am disqualified from serving my country in any position in the public service.

"I can assure the president that I will not be stripped, by executive stealth and fiat, of my rights routinely accorded to all citizens to serve this great country in the position of my calling. The president's decision to declare me a prohibited public servant will not stand judicial scrutiny because it is self-evidently wrong, amounts to abuse of executive power, alternatively a failure to properly exercise that power."