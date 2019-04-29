BLF won't stop baiting Patrice Motsepe over Botswana 'regime change'

Black First Land First (BLF) refuses to stop baiting billionaire Patrice Motsepe with accusation that he is involved in "regime change activities" in Botswana.

Motsepe's lawyers wrote to BLF leader Andile Mngxitama just days ago, warning him to desist from accusing their client of instigating regime change in Botswana - or face a lawsuit.

Mngxitama had earlier accused Motsepe of "craving Botswana diamonds".

The BLF responded to Motsepe's lawyers on Sunday.

"We received your letter dated April 26 demanding that we give an undertaking … that we shall make no further comment with regard to the alleged regime change activities of your client, the billionaire Motsepe," the party said in a letter.