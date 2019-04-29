NYANDENI LOCAL MUNICIPALITY:

NOTICE OF AN ORDINARY COUNCIL MEETING

The Municipal Manager Mrs N. Nomandela duly instructed by the Honourable Council Speaker, Cllr. N. Matanda, hereby gives Notice in terms Section 18 (2) of the Local Government Structures Act. No. 117 of 1998, read with Section 24 of the Local Government:Municipal Finance Management Act. No. 56 of 2003 that Nyandeni Ordinary Council Meeting will be held at Nyandeni Municipal Council chambers on the 30th April 2019 starting at 09h00.

In accordance with Sections 19 and 20 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act.No. 32 of 2000, Notice is given that the meeting is open to the public including all the Me- dia Houses.

Important Key Agenda Items:

• Quarter 3 Report.

• Section 52 (d) Report.

N.B. For enquiries please Contact Communications ManagerMr. V. Ndamase at 047555 5005.

Issued by:

Mrs. N. NOMANDELA

(MUNICIPAL MANAGER)