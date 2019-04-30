WATCH | Striking workers turn city centre into 'dirtbin Durban'

Thousands of eThekwini municipal workers have gathered at the Durban City Hall in support of the ongoing strike.

Disgruntled workers are demanding answers from mayor Zandile Gumede after allegations surfaced that at least 50 uMkhonto weSizwe military veterans were unfairly promoted.

Employees of the department of water and sanitation initially downed tools last week after they got wind of the allegations.

TimesLIVE previously reported that certain MK veterans were promoted from a grade 4 level salary to a grade 10.