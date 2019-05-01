Corpse left in EL park while children played

The body of a dead man lay for 12 hours in Southernwood’s St James Park before the corpse was finally removed by authorities on Monday night. A group of residents, who slammed police for negligence, said children were playing in the park as the corpse remained uncollected. Resident Asanda Ndabambi, 35, was on his way to work before 8am on Monday when he first saw the unidentified 40-year-old man, who he initially thought was sleeping.

