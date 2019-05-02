Cyril makes u-turn on ‘king’
President withdraws opposition to decision on royal house
President Cyril Ramaphosa has washed his hands of a court bid to have the AmaMpondomise kingship restored, saying he did not know what his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, had considered when the decision was made in 2010.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.