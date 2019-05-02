Ehrlich to stay in jail until trial ends

Convicted paedophile Bruce Ehrlich will remain behind bars until his trial is concluded.

In the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, magistrate Linda Magaxeni denied Ehrlich bail.

He has been in custody for almost a month following his arrest on charges of rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexual grooming, and kidnapping.

Ehrlich was arrested after two boys, who had lived with him from 2013 after his release from prison, last month opened cases against him.

“Taking into account that the applicant forced boys to touch his private parts, and also touched theirs, and he even tried to have sex anally with one of the boys, as well as his past conduct and the prevalence of his previous offences, it will not be in the interests of justice to grant bail to the applicant,” Magaxeni said.

After bail was denied, Ehrlich shook his head before returning to the police cells.

In March 2000, Ehrlich was arrested for 14 counts of indecent assault of minor boys aged between 12 and 17 and was denied bail on his first application.