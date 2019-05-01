Pastor accused of sexually assaulting minors to stay in jail until May 10

A well-known East London pastor charged with sexually assaulting 12 children cut a frail figure in the dock as he finally made his first court appearance on Tuesday. The pastor, who cannot be named as he has yet to plead to the charges, was in the intensive care unit at Frere Hospital for two weeks, but was discharged on Tuesday morning.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.