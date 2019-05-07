PE teenager mowed down by gangsters
Tyrique Cornelius, 16, became the latest victim of the ongoing shootings in the city’s northern areas when a group of suspected gangsters started firing wildly in Kido Crescent, Bethelsdorp, on Sunday night.
